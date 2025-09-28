Are banks open on September 29, 2025?

As September 29, 2025, draws near, it is a common question asked by many people all over India whether banks will be open or closed tomorrow. Bank holidays in India are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and differ from state to state based on festivals, local observances, or special occasions.

September 29, 2025 – Not a Nationwide Bank Holiday

September 29, 2025, is not a bank holiday in all of India, and hence banks will be open in the majority of states. Banks will be closed only in certain states due to the festival Maha Saptami, which falls as a part of the Durga Puja celebrations.

States Where Banks Will Be Closed on September 29, 2025

As per the RBI holiday calendar, the below states will be closed for a bank holiday tomorrow:

West Bengal (Kolkata) – Maha Saptami (Durga Puja)

Tripura (Agartala) – Maha Saptami

Assam (Guwahati) – Maha Saptami

Banks in these states will remain closed on September 29 due to festival celebrations.

States Where Banks Will Be Open

In the rest of the states, banks will be open with regular working hours on September 29, 2025. These include:

Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha (excluding September 30), Chhattisgarh

All other northeastern states except Assam & Tripura

Durga Ashtami Bank Holiday on September 30, 2025

Although September 29 is a holiday in restricted states, banks in more cities will shut down on September 30, 2025, for Durga Ashtami. Closures on September 30 will be at Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

Impact on Banking Services

In closed states, Banks won't be physically working, thus services such as cheque clearance and cash deposits will be impacted.

India-wide – ATMs, mobile banking, and net banking will be accessible to customers.

Also read: Delhi and Jammu Airports Receive Bomb Threats, Security Drills Conducted