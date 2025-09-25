US H-1B Visa Shock: Germany, Canada, UK Woo Indian Techies With Better Offers

As the US administration under President Donald Trump announced plans to hike H-1B visa fees to $100,000, anxiety is growing among Indian tech professionals who depend on the program to work in America. The steep increase is forcing companies and workers to rethink immigration strategies, explore alternative visa options, and look for more predictable career pathways abroad.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, countries like Germany, Canada, the UK, and China are actively positioning themselves as attractive destinations for skilled talent.

Germany has been particularly proactive. In a video message, Germany’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Philipp Ackermann, invited Indian techies to consider Germany, highlighting its “reliable, modern, and predictable” migration system. “Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany,” he assured.

Canada is also moving quickly. Policy group Build Canada estimates that attracting 120,000 US H-1B professionals earning salaries of around C$200,000 (US $140,000) could generate $30 billion in economic activity and add roughly 1% to the nation’s GDP. The forum has proposed a dedicated work permit for H-1B holders, allowing them to live in Canada while retaining US employment, provided they meet the salary threshold and commit to three years of work. It also recommends expanding the Global Talent Fund and easing processing for relocating engineers and entrepreneurs.

In the UK, the Startup Coalition urged Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to leverage the situation by streamlining immigration for tech workers. London-based AI startup Cleo has already announced 100 openings with full visa sponsorship and relocation support, while other firms push for broader equity compensation incentives through the Enterprise Management Incentive (EMI) scheme.

Even China is stepping in, launching a new K-visa program from October 1 to attract international STEM professionals, including talent from India.

With nations worldwide racing to welcome displaced H-1B hopefuls, the US fee hike could spark a significant shift of Indian engineering talent toward countries offering clearer, faster, and more lucrative immigration opportunities.