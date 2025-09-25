Shardiya Navratri 2025 Day 5: Significance, Puja Vidhi, and Story of Skandamata

Day five of Shardiya Navratri is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, the fifth divine incarnation of Goddess Durga. On this day, people take her blessings by going on fasts, praying, and conducting rituals with pure faith and devotion. According to Drik Panchang, the Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of the month of Ashwina will occur on September 26, 2025, and will be observed as Navratri Day 5.

Significance of Day 5

Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya or Skanda, is today worshipped. She is shown seated on a lion, with lotus flowers held in her higher hands, and baby Kartikeya on her lap. Her complexion is shining white, which represents purity, and she rules over the Vishuddha Chakra. As the mother form, she embodies compassion, humility, and unconditional love. Worshippers feel that Skandamata worship drives away sorrows, alleviates stress, and promotes spiritual development. She never sends her worshippers back empty-handed and is revered as the epitome of motherly love.

Colour of the Day

The colour that is representative of Navratri Day 5 is green. Women worshippers wear traditional green clothes and present green-coloured shringar materials to Maa Skandamata to acquire her divine blessings.

Mythological Story of Skandamata

As per ancient texts, demon Tarkasur did penance to appease Lord Brahma and sought immortality. When Brahma refused his boon, Tarkasur wily enough asked for a boon that only the son of Lord Shiva could kill him, thinking that Shiva would not marry because of his life of asceticism.

Enlightened by this blessing, Tarkasur brought ruin to the universe. To put an end to his tyranny, Lord Vishnu declared that Goddess Parvati, daughter of King Himalaya, was to be married to Shiva. Having united them, Lord Kartikeya was born. Gifted with superhuman strength and valour, Kartikeya was made the commander-in-chief of the celestial forces and later slayed Tarkasur. From then on, Goddess Parvati began to be worshipped as Skandamata, the mother of Skanda (Kartikeya).

Remedies and Benefits

On this day, barren couples are particularly advised to pray to Skandamata, as she is said to grant them children. Devotees commonly:

Provide clothing and food to young girls.

Perform havan and chant the Durga Saptashati Path.

Pray with sincerity to fulfill their wishes and prosper.

Puja Vidhi for Navratri Day 5

Wake up early and bathe in holy water.

Dress in clean and traditional attire.

Put an idol or photo of Maa Skandamata on the altar and light a diya.

Pour flowers, vermillion, and shringar articles.

Offer fruits, sweets, paan, cardamom, clove, and other prasad to the Goddess.

Chant mantras and perform the Durga Saptashati Path.

Do evening puja and aarti with love and devotion.

Finally, offer bhog prasad to the Goddess and then break the fast.

Maa Skandamata Mantra

"Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya,

Shubhada Tu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini."

"Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Skandamata Rupena Samsthita,

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah."

Devotees celebrate the nurturing and protective form of the Divine Mother on Navratri Day 5 (September 26, 2025). By praying to Maa Skandamata with love, one gets joy, clarity of mind, and liberation from all sorts of afflictions.

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