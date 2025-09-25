Durga Puja 2025 Dates: Maha Ashtami, Navami, and Dussehra Muhurat

Durga Puja is a colorful festival that denotes the victory of good over evil with devotional ceremonies, cultural events, and grand festivities. The devotees for 2025 are preparing for the core of the festival, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Dussehra. Here is all you should know about the dates, timings, and meaning.

Durga Puja and Navratri 2025 Dates

Navratri commenced on September 22, 2025, and will be nine days of worship to Goddess Durga and her nine manifestations. The five-day grand Durga Puja celebrations will begin on September 27 and go on with rituals, prayers, and cultural activities till Durga Visarjan on October 2, Thursday.

The key days are:

Maha Ashtami – September 30, 2025

Maha Navami – October 1, 2025

Dussehra / Vijayadashami – October 2, 2025

At this time, believers go to exquisitely decorated pandals, offer prayers, and commemorate Goddess Durga's mythical return to her motherland.

Significance of Maha Ashtami

Maha Ashtami is amongst the most sacred days of Durga Puja. On this day, the devotees also pray to Maa Mahagauri, who is an avatar of Adi Shakti and symbolizes purity, serenity, and calmness. Traditionally, this is the day when Goddess Durga vanquished the demons Chanda, Munda, and Raktabija, triumphing divine power over the evil forces.

Significance of Maha Navami

The ninth day, Maha Navami, is for worshipping Goddess Durga as Mahishasuramardhini, "the destroyer of Mahishasura." The day celebrates the victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura, representing the victory of righteousness over evil forever. Sandhi Puja is also performed by devotees, which falls at the transition of Ashtami and Navami Tithis, further enhancing the religious significance of the day.

Significance of Dussehra

Dussehra, or Vijayadashami, commemorates the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana. It is the culmination of the festival and a reminder of the triumph of virtue and truth over evil.

Muhurat Timings for Durga Puja 2025

The significant muhurats according to Drik Panchang are:

Maha Ashtami (September 29–30, 2025)

Starts: 4:31 PM on September 29

Ends: 6:06 PM on September 30

Maha Navami (September 30–October 1, 2025)

Starts: 6:06 PM on September 30

Falls: 7:01 PM on October 1

Dussehra / Dashami (October 1–2, 2025)

Dashami Tithi Begins: 7:01 PM on October 1

Vijay Muhurat: 2:09 PM to 2:56 PM on October 2

Aparahna Puja: 1:21 PM to 3:44 PM on October 2

Dashami Tithi Ends: 7:10 PM on October 2

Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 9:13 AM on October 2

Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 9:34 AM on October 3

These favorable timings assist pilgrims in conducting rituals and prayers at the best possible times.

Conclusion

Durga Puja 2025 is going to be a spiritually fulfilling experience with elaborate celebrations, rituals, and cultural events. The main days—Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Dussehra- serve as reminders of the triumph of good over evil and offer the chance to obtain the blessings of Goddess Durga to attain prosperity, good health, and happiness.

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