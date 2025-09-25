Kumari Puja 2025 Date and Muhurat: September 30 or October 1?

Kanya Puja, also referred to as Kumari Puja, is the most revered Navratri ritual that is devoted to worshiping young girls as forms of Goddess Durga. Most of the devotees wonder if the ritual has to be held on Maha Ashtami or Maha Navami.

About Navratri and Kanya Pujan

Navratri is a nine-day Hindu celebration of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars. The last two days of the festival, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, are significant for devotees. Kanya Pujan is done at this time, where young girls between the ages of 2 to 10 are worshiped as symbols of divine feminine power. The girls' feet are washed, flowers, food, and gifts are offered, and blessings are asked for good health, prosperity, and happiness.

Kanya Pujan Dates in 2025

As per the Hindu panchang:

Ashtami Tithi: Starts on 29 September at 4:31 PM and ends on 30 September at 6:06 PM.

Navami Tithi: Starts on 30 September at 6:06 PM and continues until the evening of 1 October.

Hence, September 30 (Maha Ashtami) is the most favorable day for Kanya Pujan in 2025. People who are adherents of family or local customs can also celebrate the puja on October 1 (Navami) if necessary.

Auspicious Timing (Muhurat)

September 30, 2025, is the most favorable day to perform Kanya Pujan between 11:47 AM and 12:35 PM during Abhijit Muhurat. It is advisable to stay away from Rahu Kaal, which is from 3:09 PM to 4:39 PM on the same date.

Importance of Kanya Pujan

Kanya Pujan represents innocence, purity, and divine feminine power. The devotees worship young girls on Navratri days to invoke the blessings of Goddess Durga for good health, prosperity, and overall well-being. Puris, halwa, and chana are traditional offerings, which are distributed later as prasad.

Selection Between Ashtami and Navami

The majority of panchangs and customs advise doing Kanya Pujan on Maha Ashtami (September 30, 2025). But if the situation does not favor, doing the ritual on Maha Navami (October 1, 2025) is also acceptable. The decision depends mostly on family practice and local custom.

In short, for Navratri 2025, September 30 would be the best day for Kanya Pujan, with the best time being the Abhijit Muhurat. The ritual may also be done on October 1 if that would be more in line with one's tradition.

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