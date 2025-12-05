UAE Public Holidays 2026: Dates, Long Weekends & School Breaks

People living in the UAE can look forward to a memorable year in 2026, with several public holidays that offer great chances for travel, leisure, and family gatherings. The national holiday calendar is shaped by both fixed Gregorian dates and Islamic lunar observances, creating a balanced mix of celebrations and extended breaks throughout the year.

How UAE Public Holidays Are Determined

Public holidays in the UAE include:

Fixed holidays such as New Year’s Day and UAE National Day

Moon-dependent Islamic holidays, including Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, Arafat Day, Islamic New Year, and the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Under the Public Holiday Law introduced in April 2024 and fully enforced from January 2025, the UAE government has the flexibility to adjust the dates of certain holidays (excluding Eid holidays) to the beginning or end of the week, thereby providing residents with long weekends. Local authorities can also declare extra holidays if required.

Holidays that fall on weekends will not be shifted to weekdays; however, forecasts indicate there will be no major overlaps with weekends in 2026.

Expected Public Holidays in 2026

UAE residents are likely to enjoy at least 12 public holidays next year. Final dates will be confirmed closer to the time, but current estimates suggest:

• New Year’s Day will be observed on Thursday, January 1

• Eid Al Fitr is expected around March 20 to 22, marking the end of Ramadan

• Arafat Day may fall on Tuesday, May 26

• Eid Al Adha is likely from May 27 to 29 and could combine with the weekend to provide the longest break of the year

• Islamic New Year is expected around Monday, June 15 and may be adjusted for a long weekend

• Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday (PBUH) is expected on Monday, August 24 and may also be shifted for convenience

• UAE National Day holidays on December 2 and 3 could offer a four-day weekend as they fall mid-week

(Some dates may shift slightly based on moon sightings and official cabinet decisions.)

Major Long Weekends to Plan For

Residents can begin planning ahead for extended breaks such as:

Eid Al Fitr — three festive days in March

Eid Al Adha with Arafat Day — potentially six days off with weekends included

Islamic New Year and Prophet’s Birthday — possible long weekends if dates are adjusted

UAE National Day — could provide multiple days off at the end of the year

Since Islamic dates may shift, it is wise to stay updated for final announcements.

UAE School Holidays in 2026

School holiday schedules vary depending on curriculum and emirate:

MOE (Ministry of Education) Schools

Winter break: December 15, 2025 to January 4, 2026

Spring break combined with Eid Al Fitr: March 16 to 29, 2026

Mid-term break combined with Eid Al Adha: May 25 to 29, 2026

Hijri New Year break: June 17, 2026

Summer break for staff starts July 18, 2026

Dubai Private Schools (KHDA)

Schools starting academic year in April 2025:

Winter break: December 15 to January 5

Spring break: March 16 to 30

Academic year ends: March 30, 2026

Schools starting academic year in September 2025:

Winter break: December 15 to January 5

Spring break: March 16 to 30

Academic year ends: July 3, 2026

These schedules allow families to plan ahead and enjoy holidays without impacting academic commitments.

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