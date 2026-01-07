Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List 2026: Pongal, Deepavali, Christmas & More
The Tamil Nadu government has issued its official public holiday list for 2026, outlining all the holidays that will be observed across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Erode, and other districts. This annual holiday notification helps employees, residents, and businesses prepare their schedules well in advance.
Tamil Nadu 2026 Holidays: What Does the New Calendar Include?
According to the government order, Tamil Nadu will observe 24 public holidays in 2026, covering national events, cultural festivals, and important religious occasions. Popular holidays such as New Year’s Day, Pongal, Republic Day, Tamil New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas are all listed in the official calendar.
The government stated in its notification:
“The following holidays shall be observed by all government institutions in Tamil Nadu for the year 2026.”
All major state government offices and several banking institutions will remain closed on these holiday dates.
Complete List of Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026
January
- Jan 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day
- Jan 15 (Thursday): Pongal
- Jan 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day
- Jan 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal
- Jan 26 (Monday): Republic Day
February
- Feb 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam
March
- Mar 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year’s Day
- Mar 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Id-ul-Fitr)
- Mar 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi
April
- Apr 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks
- Apr 3 (Friday): Good Friday
- Apr 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year / Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
May
- May 1 (Friday): Labour Day
- May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Id-ul-Adha)
June
- Jun 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-e-Shahadath)
August
- Aug 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
- Aug 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi
September
- Sep 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi
- Sep 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi
October
- Oct 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi
- Oct 19 (Monday): Ayudha Pooja
- Oct 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami
November
- Nov 8 (Sunday): Deepavali
December
- Dec 25 (Friday): Christmas
Weekend Holiday Closures in Tamil Nadu
Apart from the declared holidays, the state will continue to follow the regular second and fourth Saturday holiday schedule for banks and government offices. All Sundays remain weekly holidays as usual.
What Will Remain Closed on Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026?
The 2026 holiday list applies to:
- All Tamil Nadu state government departments
- Commercial banks
- Co-operative banks
This means offices and banks in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Vellore, Erode, Tirunelveli, and other regions will remain closed on the marked holidays.
The holiday list for schools and colleges has not yet been published. The Education Department is expected to release a separate academic holiday calendar later.
Plan Your Year Ahead With the Tamil Nadu Holidays 2026
With the official holiday list now released, people across Tamil Nadu can organise travel, festivals, and work commitments smoothly. The 2026 calendar includes a balanced mix of cultural, regional, national, and religious holidays, offering plenty of opportunities for rest, celebration, and family time throughout the year.
Also read: Telangana Holidays 2026: Government Announces Public and Optional Holiday Calendar