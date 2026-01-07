Tamil Nadu Government Holiday List 2026: Pongal, Deepavali, Christmas & More

The Tamil Nadu government has issued its official public holiday list for 2026, outlining all the holidays that will be observed across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore, Erode, and other districts. This annual holiday notification helps employees, residents, and businesses prepare their schedules well in advance.

Tamil Nadu 2026 Holidays: What Does the New Calendar Include?

According to the government order, Tamil Nadu will observe 24 public holidays in 2026, covering national events, cultural festivals, and important religious occasions. Popular holidays such as New Year’s Day, Pongal, Republic Day, Tamil New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas are all listed in the official calendar.

The government stated in its notification:

“The following holidays shall be observed by all government institutions in Tamil Nadu for the year 2026.”

All major state government offices and several banking institutions will remain closed on these holiday dates.

Complete List of Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026

January

Jan 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day

Jan 15 (Thursday): Pongal

Jan 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day

Jan 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal

Jan 26 (Monday): Republic Day

February

Feb 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam

March

Mar 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year’s Day

Mar 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Id-ul-Fitr)

Mar 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi

April

Apr 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks

Apr 3 (Friday): Good Friday

Apr 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year / Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti

May

May 1 (Friday): Labour Day

May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Id-ul-Adha)

June

Jun 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-e-Shahadath)

August

Aug 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

Aug 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi

September

Sep 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi

Sep 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi

October

Oct 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi

Oct 19 (Monday): Ayudha Pooja

Oct 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami

November

Nov 8 (Sunday): Deepavali

December

Dec 25 (Friday): Christmas

Weekend Holiday Closures in Tamil Nadu

Apart from the declared holidays, the state will continue to follow the regular second and fourth Saturday holiday schedule for banks and government offices. All Sundays remain weekly holidays as usual.

What Will Remain Closed on Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026?

The 2026 holiday list applies to:

All Tamil Nadu state government departments

Commercial banks

Co-operative banks

This means offices and banks in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Vellore, Erode, Tirunelveli, and other regions will remain closed on the marked holidays.

The holiday list for schools and colleges has not yet been published. The Education Department is expected to release a separate academic holiday calendar later.

Plan Your Year Ahead With the Tamil Nadu Holidays 2026

With the official holiday list now released, people across Tamil Nadu can organise travel, festivals, and work commitments smoothly. The 2026 calendar includes a balanced mix of cultural, regional, national, and religious holidays, offering plenty of opportunities for rest, celebration, and family time throughout the year.

Also read: Telangana Holidays 2026: Government Announces Public and Optional Holiday Calendar