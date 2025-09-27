Stock Market Holiday Next Week: BSE and NSE Closed on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra

Investors take note: the stock market will remain closed next week as both BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) observe a trading holiday. Scheduled market closures mean no trades can be executed, so planning ahead is essential for both retail and seasoned investors.

When is the Stock Market Holiday?

According to the official BSE trading holiday calendar, both BSE and NSE will be closed on October 2, 2025, in observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra. On this day:

No equity, derivative, or currency trades will take place.

Settlement schedules will be adjusted accordingly.

Why is the Stock Market Closed?

Market holidays typically coincide with national holidays, religious festivals, or special occasions. These breaks allow market staff, brokers, and traders a brief pause while ensuring regulatory and operational processes remain aligned. Next week, the closure is due to the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra celebrations.

How Does the Holiday Impact Investors?