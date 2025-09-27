Dussehra 2025: Stock Market Holiday or not on October 2?

The Indian equity market will have a holiday on October 2, 2025, in view of the celebration of Dussehra. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will both be closed on the day, halting trading on all segments.

Effect on Trading

The holiday will have a bearing on trading across different segments, such as:

Equities

Derivatives

Currencies

Securities lending

Electronic gold receipts

Trading Schedule

The stock market will reopen on Friday, 3 October 2025, after the Dussehra holiday. Investors are recommended to schedule their trading activities accordingly, considering the market closure.

Importance of Checking Official Sources

Investors may check the official websites of NSE and BSE to get the full list of trading holidays and schedule their investments accordingly [1].

This Dussehra festival is a holiday during the festive season of India, and investors may utilize this situation to ready themselves for the next trading session.

Also read: Dussehra 2025, October 2: Is it a Public Holiday?