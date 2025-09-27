September 29 Bank Holiday or not on Monday?

As September is about to end, most are double-checking if Monday, September 29, 2025, is a bank holiday in India. The relief for people with work pending is that the date is a normal working day for banks in India.

There are no gazetted holidays, national festivals, or regional celebrations on this day. Therefore, public sector banks, cooperative banks, and private banks will all be operational as usual. Online banking, ATM operations, and branch visits will all be available normally.

Regional Bank Holidays

Even at the state level, September 29 is not part of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar. Therefore, even in states where there are frequent local holidays for festivals or regional occasions, banks will be open.

Vital Note for Customers

Banking operations, cheque clearing, and NEFT/RTGS facilities will go on as on any regular working day.

The following all-India bank holiday will be on October 2, 2025, for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Final Word

If you do have pending financial work—whether it's a trip to a bank branch, withdrawal of money, or paperwork—September 29, 2025, is an ordinary working Monday, and all banking tasks can be done without worry.

Also read: Dussehra 2025, October 2: Is it a Public Holiday?