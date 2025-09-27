AIBE 20 Exam 2025 Notification Released: Check Eligibility, Dates, and Process

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially released the notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XX). The national-level exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, in offline, pen-and-paper mode.

Key Highlights of AIBE 20 Exam 2025

Exam Name: All India Bar Examination (AIBE XX)

Conducting Body: Bar Council of India (BCI)

Academic Year: 2025-26

Official Website: allindiabarexamination.com

Exam Mode: Offline (pen and paper)

Exam Date: November 30, 2025

Important Dates for AIBE 20 Examination

Online registration begins: September 29, 2025

Payment window opens: September 29, 2025

Last date to register: October 28, 2025

Last date for online payment: October 29, 2025

Correction window: October 31, 2025

Admit card release: November 15, 2025

Examination date: November 30, 2025

Registration and Application Process

The AIBE 20 registration window will open on September 29, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website. The registration process will remain active until October 28, 2025, while the fee payment facility will be available until October 29, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit their application form can do so on October 31, 2025.

Here are the steps to register:

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the AIBE 20 registration link.

Enter the required details for registration.

Fill out the online application form.

Upload all necessary documents.

Pay the registration fee online.

Save and submit the application form.

Who Can Apply?

The AIBE is a mandatory examination for law graduates who wish to practice law in India. As per the notification, the qualifying marks are:

45% for General and OBC candidates

40% for SC, ST, and Disabled candidates

Candidates must clear the exam to receive the Certificate of Practice from the Bar Council of India.