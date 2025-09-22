Shardiya Navratri 2025: Ghatasthapana, Abhijit Muhurat & Full Calendar

Shardiya Navratri 2025 has commenced today with great devotion across the country. As per tradition, during these nine sacred days, Goddess Durga is believed to descend to Earth, showering her blessings upon devotees. The festival begins with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) and concludes on Navami Tithi with Kanya Pujan. Performing Ghatasthapana at the right time is considered highly auspicious.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat Today

The most auspicious time for Ghatasthapana on the first day of Navratri was between 6:09 AM and 8:06 AM, lasting for 1 hour 56 minutes. However, those who missed this muhurat still have another opportunity for Kalash Sthapana.

Second Muhurat: Abhijit Muhurat

According to the Panchang, devotees can also perform Ghatasthapana during the Abhijit Muhurat, considered one of the most powerful and auspicious times of the day. On September 22, 2025, this muhurat falls between 11:49 AM and 12:38 PM, with a duration of 49 minutes. Astrologers confirm that Kalash Sthapana done during this time is equally effective. Apart from these muhurats, devotees can worship Goddess Durga throughout the day.

What is Abhijit Muhurat?

The Abhijit Muhurat is a special time window around midday, considered extremely auspicious for performing important rituals. It usually begins around 12 noon and lasts for about 40–50 minutes. Tasks such as housewarming, puja, marriage rituals, or Kalash Sthapana performed during this period are believed to bring immediate and positive results.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 Calendar

Day 1 – September 22, 2025: Maa Shailputri Puja

Day 2 – September 23, 2025: Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3 – September 24, 2025: Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4 – September 25, 2025: Maa Kushmanda Puja

Day 5 – September 26, 2025: Maa Skandamata Puja

Day 6 – September 27, 2025: Maa Katyayani Puja

Day 7 – September 28, 2025: Maa Kalaratri Puja

Day 8 – September 29, 2025: Maa Mahagauri Puja

Day 9 – September 30, 2025: Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Vijayadashami – October 1, 2025: Durga Visarjan

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Over these nine days, devotees observe fasts, perform special pujas, and celebrate the different forms of Goddess Durga with immense faith and devotion.