H-1B Fee Hike Confusion Forces Indians to Cancel Holidays, Even Wedding Trip

US President Donald Trump’s decision to hike the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 triggered widespread confusion on Saturday, with major companies including JP Morgan, Google, and Microsoft advising employees travelling abroad to return before the September 21 deadline. Until the US administration issued a clarification later, the damage was already done.

As the new rule appeared linked to re-entry restrictions even for valid visa holders, many Indians scheduled to travel for Navratri, Diwali, and year-end holidays cancelled their plans at the last minute. According to reports, one individual even called off their wedding trip to India.

It was only on Sunday that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified the order. She explained that the $100,000 is not an annual fee, but a one-time charge applied only to the H-1B petition. “Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside the country will not be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B holders can leave and re-enter as before; this applies only to new visas, not renewals, and will first take effect in the next lottery cycle,” she said.

By then, extensive disruption had occurred. One traveller said their wedding trip was cancelled out of sheer uncertainty. Social media users likened the policy to a “travel ban,” citing confusion over proof of payment and entry procedures.

Meanwhile, tech companies rushed to issue memos warning employees against foreign travel, sparking chaos at airports and a sharp spike in airfares to travel to the US.