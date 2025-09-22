Bank Holidays from September 22 to 28: State-wise List of Closures

September 2025 marks a month of regional bank holidays across India, with closures reflecting local festivals and traditions. While some holidays are observed nationwide, many are specific to certain states, making it essential for customers to stay informed about their local banking schedule. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provides an annual detailed calendar to help people plan their banking activities.

Bank Holiday Today: September 22, 2025 – Navratra Sthapna

On Monday, September 22, 2025, all public and private banks in Jaipur, Rajasthan, will remain closed to observe Navratra Sthapna, marking the start of Sharadiya Navratri. This nine-day Hindu festival honors the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Although it is not a national holiday, the local observance in Jaipur leads to a full day of bank closures.

Upcoming Regional Bank Holidays in September 2025

Several regional observances are scheduled throughout the month:

September 23, 2025: Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed for the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29, 2025: Closure of banks in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal for Maha Saptami during Durga Puja.

September 30, 2025: Banks in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will observe closures for Maha Ashtami/Durga Puja, one of the most significant festive days in eastern India.

Bank Holidays in October 2025

The festive season continues into October with a combination of regional and nationwide holidays:

October 1, 2025: Banks in Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh will be closed for Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami.

October 2, 2025: A nationwide bank holiday will be observed for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. In addition, several regions will continue celebrations of Durga Puja, Dasara, and the Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva, resulting in closures in multiple states.

Key Takeaways for Bank Customers

India’s cultural diversity makes regional festivals a major factor in bank closures. While Navratri Sthapana affects Jaipur locally, Durga Puja triggers widespread closures in the eastern states. Customers are encouraged to:

Check the RBI’s official bank holiday calendar for September and October 2025.

Confirm local branch timings before planning financial transactions.

Be aware of state-specific holidays, especially if planning urgent banking activities.

By staying informed, individuals can manage their banking needs efficiently and avoid inconvenience during this festive season.

Also read: Shardiya Navratri 2025: Ghatasthapana, Abhijit Muhurat & Full Calendar