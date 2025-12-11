Security Heightened as Festive Holiday Special Trains Begin Services

The South Central Railway (SCR) has stepped up security arrangements across major stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as holiday-season crowds begin to surge. With several special trains scheduled to handle the increased passenger movement, authorities have introduced stricter screening procedures to ensure smooth and safe travel.

According to railway officials, passengers travelling through busy junctions can now expect more thorough baggage checks, intensified monitoring, and random ID inspections. These measures are being prioritised at stations where seasonal specials — including the Charlapalli–Mangaluru and Hyderabad–Tirupati services — are set to operate.

The enhanced vigilance comes in response to a significant rise in travellers heading to coastal districts and key pilgrimage locations during the last weeks of December. To manage the influx, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has deployed additional personnel, while baggage scanners and surveillance systems have been placed at critical entry and exit points, particularly in Hyderabad and Charlapalli.

Officials also noted that the heightened checks are meant not only to maintain crowd discipline but also to restrict the movement of prohibited items and guide passengers to the correct coaches, as these special trains run on limited and specific schedules.

With Tirupati remaining one of the most frequented destinations for pilgrims from Telangana, the one-way Hyderabad–Tirupati special on 11 December is expected to witness heavy bookings. SCR has reassured passengers that they will experience a more organised and secure travel environment this festive season, supported by increased staff presence and robust safety protocols across all major stations

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