Pavala Shyamala Suicide Attempt: Police Rescue Her

Veteran Telugu actress Pavala Shyamala, known for her memorable performances in several films, is reportedly in a deeply distressing situation. According to reliable local reports, the actress and her daughter are currently struggling with severe financial and health challenges that have pushed them to an unbearable stage.

Shyamala, who has entertained audiences for decades with her expressive acting, is said to be bedridden due to deteriorating health. Sources indicate that the facility where she was staying allegedly asked her and her daughter to leave, despite their critical condition. With no income, no medical support and no family assistance, both were left helpless on the streets.

In a tragic turn, the mother and daughter were reportedly found by police while they were attempting to end their lives on the roadside, unable to cope with their suffering. Shocked by their condition, the police immediately intervened and shifted them to a local charitable home for temporary shelter, food and basic medical care.

What has drawn even more public concern is the silence from the Telugu film industry, despite Pavala Shyamala’s long contribution to cinema. Fans and social media users are questioning why no organisation, association or senior member from the industry has stepped forward to help her.

Shyamala, who has acted in multiple films and earned a reputation for her powerful character roles, now finds herself fighting for survival. As news of her condition spreads, many are hoping that film organisations, philanthropic groups and the government will take immediate action to support her and ensure she receives proper medical treatment and safe accommodation.

The incident highlights the harsh realities faced by many aging artists who lack financial security and social support once their careers decline.