SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Expected Release Date, Direct Link & Interview tips!

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) position. The results are expected to be published on the official SBI careers website, sbi.co.in, in the form of a downloadable PDF containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

How to Check SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

To access the result, candidates should visit the official career portal and follow these steps:

Look for the link titled “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025” once it is live.

Select "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)".

Click the "Mains Exam Result" link to view the SBI Clerk mains exam result PDF.

Search for your roll number within the PDF and save a printed copy for future reference.

What's Next?

The result will indicate category-wise and state-wise shortlisting for vacancy allocation. Successful candidates will be invited to the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT), a crucial step for final selection. The appointment process will include document verification, medical examinations, and background checks before issuing joining letters and training.

Vacancy Details

SBI aims to fill 5,180 Junior Associate vacancies, distributed as follows:

Unreserved (UR): 2,255

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 508

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,179

Scheduled Castes (SC): 450

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 788

Tips to Ace the SBI Clerk Interview

While awaiting the result, candidates can prepare for the upcoming interview round with these tips:

Know the Bank and its Operations: Research SBI's history, key services, recent initiatives, and latest financial updates.

Brush up on Banking and Current Affairs: Prepare basic banking concepts, financial terms, and current economic news.

Practice Communication and Confidence: Improve clear, polite, and confident communication skills.

Be Ready for Situational Questions: Prepare to handle scenario-based questions testing problem-solving and customer-handling skills.

Highlight Your Soft Skills: Demonstrate teamwork, honesty, adaptability, and customer service orientation through examples.

Stay Updated

Category-wise merit lists and cut-off marks will be released alongside the results. Candidates should monitor sbi.co.in for updates and instructions on next steps.

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