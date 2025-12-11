25-Yr-Old Hyderabad Model Bhavitha Mandava Creates History as First Indian to Open a Chanel Show: Watch Her Parents Emotional Video

Hyderabad-born model Bhavitha Mandava has become an overnight sensation after creating history on one of fashion’s biggest global stages. The 25-year-old walked into the spotlight in New York City, opening Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show — becoming the first Indian model ever to lead a Chanel runway.

But what truly captured hearts across the internet was a now-viral video of her parents, overcome with emotion, as they watched their daughter make her grand entrance at Bowery Station.

Parents’ Emotional Reaction Wins the Internet

Bhavitha shared the moment on Instagram, posting a clip of her mother cheering loudly and calling her name, while her father looked on with unmistakable pride. The wholesome family moment struck a chord with audiences worldwide, quickly going viral.

Celebrities including Pooja Hegde, Rhea Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari reacted to the post with heartfelt emojis, celebrating the young model’s milestone.

In her caption, Bhavitha wrote:“Can’t put into words how much this means to me.” She also thanked Chanel and creative director Matthieu Blazy for the opportunity.

Watch Bhavitha's Parents Emotional Video Here

A Journey From Hyderabad to High Fashion

Shortly after the show, Bhavitha appeared in a behind-the-scenes video with fashion creator Dylan Kelly, where she opened up about her unexpected path to modelling.

She revealed that she was scouted on Atlantic Avenue, where a model agent approached her and asked if she’d be interested in modelling.

Her response? A simple “No.”

But when the scout mentioned modelling could help her pay off her student debt, she reconsidered — and took the plunge.

Her first job happened to be for Bottega Veneta — though at the time, she didn’t realise the significance.

“I come from a middle-class family, far from the world of couture. I only understood how big it was when I returned to class and everyone asked, ‘Did you really walk the Bottega show?’” she said.

Bhavitha completed her master’s degree at NYU, and at one point, she faced a major crossroad: pursue a tech career or dive into modelling full-time.

Her parents supported her through the decision, and when Chanel offered her an exclusive contract, she decided to embrace the risk.

“The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward,” she said.

Matthieu Blazy’s Advice: “Just Have Fun”

Ahead of the show, Chanel’s creative director Matthieu Blazy gave his signature guidance to the models:

“Have fun.”

Bhavitha said that keeping this in mind helped her stay grounded while making history on the runway.

A Historic Win for Indian Representation

Becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel show marks a groundbreaking moment for diversity in global fashion.

Bhavitha credited casting director Anita Bitton for championing inclusion and giving her the platform to shine.

She said the outpouring of love has been overwhelming:

“Reading messages from people saying this feels like a personal win, or that the representation has healed them — it’s surreal. This is just the beginning.”