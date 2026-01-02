Punjab School Holidays Extended Till January 7 Due to Cold Wave and Fog

The Punjab state administration has decided to further extend the winter holidays in all schools within the state. The holidays have been further extended as temperatures and fog have made conditions difficult. The holidays have now been extended until January 7.

According to officials, extending the holidays was essential for protecting students, teachers, and members of school staff from health and safety issues. In very low temperatures and reduced visibility due to early morning conditions, it was considered dangerous for children to go to school and back.

In the past, the state government has announced winter holidays from December 24 through December 31 for all educational institutions. But since the weather has not been improving, the government has now announced extension of holidays.

The education ministry has encouraged all parents and school administrations to be updated on developments in government notifications on whether there will be further modifications of the school holiday calendar. Schools will reopen after January 7, subject to weather conditions.

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