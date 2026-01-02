Paush Purnima 2026: Is It on January 2 or 3? Dates, Rituals, Spiritual Significance and More!

The first Purnima (full moon) of 2026 carries deep spiritual importance for Hindus. Paush Purnima, observed on this day, is considered highly auspicious for prayer, devotion, and self-purification. Devotees believe that observing this sacred occasion helps renew faith, cleanse negative karma, and invite divine blessings for the year ahead.

On Paush Purnima, people take holy baths, observe fasts, offer donations, and participate in special pujas. Many see it as a symbolic fresh beginning — a day that encourages discipline, charity, and spiritual reflection. Religious traditions performed on this day are believed to bring long-lasting peace, prosperity, and spiritual progress.

Beginning of the Magha Month

Paush Purnima also marks the start of the holy Magha month in northern India. The day is celebrated with devotion at sacred riverbanks and pilgrimage centers. For countless devotees, this time represents a renewed commitment to faith, self-control, and generosity.

The spiritually charged energy of the first full moon sets a meaningful tone for the entire year, highlighting renewal, inner clarity, and divine connection.

Paush Purnima 2026: Date and Tithi

According to the Hindu calendar:

Paush Purnima begins: January 2, 2026, at 6:53 pm

Paush Purnima ends: January 3, 2026, at 3:32 pm

Since religious observances are based on the Udaya Tithi (lunar date at sunrise), fasting and major rituals will be performed on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

Moonrise on Paush Purnima will occur at 5:28 pm, a spiritually significant time for prayer, offerings, and meditation. While ritual bathing and charity may be done on both days, January 3 is regarded as the primary observance day.

Planetary Remedies Traditionally Observed

For the Sun (Surya)

Offerings: wheat, jaggery, copper utensils, fresh food

Belief: strengthens confidence, leadership, and career stability

For the Moon (Chandra)

Offerings: milk, rice, white clothes, silver

Belief: promotes emotional balance and mental peace; worship of Lord Shiva is considered auspicious

For Mars (Mangal)

Offerings: jaggery, gram dal, red clothes; recite Hanuman Chalisa

Belief: reduces aggression and improves harmony in relationships

For Jupiter (Guru)

Offerings: yellow mustard seeds, saffron, yellow sandalwood

Belief: enhances wisdom, growth, and good decision-making

For Mercury (Budh)

Offerings: green vegetables, green lentils, green clothes, bangles

Belief: improves communication, learning, and business success

For Venus (Shukra)

Offerings: yoghurt, rice, sugar, perfume, white clothes

Belief: associated with comfort, love, and contentment

For Saturn (Shani)

Offerings: black sesame, iron utensils, black clothes; worship of Lord Shiva

Belief: brings patience, discipline, and relief from hardships

For Rahu and Ketu

Offerings: urad dal, mustard oil, black sesame; feeding the needy; worship of Kaal Bhairav

Belief: provides protection, clarity, and spiritual guidance

Spiritual Importance of Paush Purnima

Paush Purnima is closely associated with spiritual cleansing and liberation. Bathing in sacred rivers is believed to help free the soul from the cycle of rebirth. Holy dips at Kashi, Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, and Haridwar are especially revered.

The day also marks the beginning of Magh Snan, a month-long practice of early-morning bathing and devotional discipline.

Devotees rise before sunrise, bathe, and offer water to the Sun. A clean altar is prepared with idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, flowers, and a ghee lamp. Vishnu mantras are chanted, offerings are made, and rituals conclude with Satyanarayan katha and aarti.

Mantras for Prosperity

On Paush Purnima, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, reciting sacred mantras believed to attract abundance and positive energy:

Om Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed

Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha

Om Shreem Shreem Kamal Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed

Om Shreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha

These mantras are usually chanted after evening puja or during meditation, with calm focus and devotion. Regular chanting on Paush Purnima is believed to invite peace, prosperity, and long-term well-being.

In Essence

Paush Purnima 2026 is not just a ritual day — it is a reminder of renewal, faith, charity, and spiritual awakening. Observing it with sincerity is believed to bring blessings, clarity, and harmony throughout the year.