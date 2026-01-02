Paush Purnima 2026: Is It on January 2 or 3? Dates, Rituals, Spiritual Significance and More!
The first Purnima (full moon) of 2026 carries deep spiritual importance for Hindus. Paush Purnima, observed on this day, is considered highly auspicious for prayer, devotion, and self-purification. Devotees believe that observing this sacred occasion helps renew faith, cleanse negative karma, and invite divine blessings for the year ahead.
On Paush Purnima, people take holy baths, observe fasts, offer donations, and participate in special pujas. Many see it as a symbolic fresh beginning — a day that encourages discipline, charity, and spiritual reflection. Religious traditions performed on this day are believed to bring long-lasting peace, prosperity, and spiritual progress.
Beginning of the Magha Month
Paush Purnima also marks the start of the holy Magha month in northern India. The day is celebrated with devotion at sacred riverbanks and pilgrimage centers. For countless devotees, this time represents a renewed commitment to faith, self-control, and generosity.
The spiritually charged energy of the first full moon sets a meaningful tone for the entire year, highlighting renewal, inner clarity, and divine connection.
Paush Purnima 2026: Date and Tithi
According to the Hindu calendar:
- Paush Purnima begins: January 2, 2026, at 6:53 pm
- Paush Purnima ends: January 3, 2026, at 3:32 pm
Since religious observances are based on the Udaya Tithi (lunar date at sunrise), fasting and major rituals will be performed on Saturday, January 3, 2026.
Moonrise on Paush Purnima will occur at 5:28 pm, a spiritually significant time for prayer, offerings, and meditation. While ritual bathing and charity may be done on both days, January 3 is regarded as the primary observance day.
Planetary Remedies Traditionally Observed
For the Sun (Surya)
Offerings: wheat, jaggery, copper utensils, fresh food
Belief: strengthens confidence, leadership, and career stability
For the Moon (Chandra)
Offerings: milk, rice, white clothes, silver
Belief: promotes emotional balance and mental peace; worship of Lord Shiva is considered auspicious
For Mars (Mangal)
Offerings: jaggery, gram dal, red clothes; recite Hanuman Chalisa
Belief: reduces aggression and improves harmony in relationships
For Jupiter (Guru)
Offerings: yellow mustard seeds, saffron, yellow sandalwood
Belief: enhances wisdom, growth, and good decision-making
For Mercury (Budh)
Offerings: green vegetables, green lentils, green clothes, bangles
Belief: improves communication, learning, and business success
For Venus (Shukra)
Offerings: yoghurt, rice, sugar, perfume, white clothes
Belief: associated with comfort, love, and contentment
For Saturn (Shani)
Offerings: black sesame, iron utensils, black clothes; worship of Lord Shiva
Belief: brings patience, discipline, and relief from hardships
For Rahu and Ketu
Offerings: urad dal, mustard oil, black sesame; feeding the needy; worship of Kaal Bhairav
Belief: provides protection, clarity, and spiritual guidance
Spiritual Importance of Paush Purnima
Paush Purnima is closely associated with spiritual cleansing and liberation. Bathing in sacred rivers is believed to help free the soul from the cycle of rebirth. Holy dips at Kashi, Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam, and Haridwar are especially revered.
The day also marks the beginning of Magh Snan, a month-long practice of early-morning bathing and devotional discipline.
Devotees rise before sunrise, bathe, and offer water to the Sun. A clean altar is prepared with idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, flowers, and a ghee lamp. Vishnu mantras are chanted, offerings are made, and rituals conclude with Satyanarayan katha and aarti.
Mantras for Prosperity
On Paush Purnima, devotees offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, reciting sacred mantras believed to attract abundance and positive energy:
- Om Mahalakshmyai Cha Vidmahe Vishnu Patnyai Cha Dheemahi Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat
- Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Kamale Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed
- Om Shreem Hreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha
- Om Shreem Shreem Kamal Kamalalaye Praseed Praseed
- Om Shreem Shreem Mahalakshmaye Namaha
These mantras are usually chanted after evening puja or during meditation, with calm focus and devotion. Regular chanting on Paush Purnima is believed to invite peace, prosperity, and long-term well-being.
In Essence
Paush Purnima 2026 is not just a ritual day — it is a reminder of renewal, faith, charity, and spiritual awakening. Observing it with sincerity is believed to bring blessings, clarity, and harmony throughout the year.