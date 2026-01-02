Is January 3 a Bank Holiday? Banks Open on First Saturday of 2026

As the New Year begins, many bank customers are checking the holiday calendar to plan their visits. January 3, 2026, which falls on a Saturday, is often a point of confusion for account holders. However, it is important to note that banks will remain open on January 3, as it is the first Saturday of the year and not a designated bank holiday.

January 3 Is a Working Day for Banks

According to standard banking rules in India, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to Sundays and notified public holidays. Since January 3, 2026, is the first Saturday, all public and private sector banks are expected to function normally. Customers can carry out regular banking activities such as deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch-related services.

This clarity is especially helpful for those planning transactions early in the year, as there is no disruption to banking services on this date.

Bank Holidays in January 2026

While January 3 is a working day, customers should be aware of several upcoming bank holidays later in the month. Banks will remain closed on January 10 (second Saturday) and January 24 (fourth Saturday) as per the regular weekly holiday schedule. In addition, banks will be closed on Sundays, including January 4, 11, 18, and 25.

There may also be state-specific holidays during January due to festivals such as Sankranti, Pongal, and Republic Day on January 26, depending on regional notifications issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Plan Ahead for Banking Needs

Customers are advised to plan their branch visits in advance, especially around long weekends or festival-related closures. Digital banking services such as net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI will continue to remain available even on bank holidays, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential services.

In summary, January 3, 2026, is not a bank holiday, and banks will operate as usual. Staying updated with the holiday schedule can help avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure smooth financial planning at the start of the year.

Also read: Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Timings, Puja Rituals and Significance