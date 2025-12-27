Pongal School Holiday 2025: January 14 Holiday Announced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a major harvest festival observed by Hindu communities, especially in southern India. The festival begins on January 13, marking the start of a four-day celebration that honours the Sun God and gives thanks for a successful harvest. While Pongal is widely associated with Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated as Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where festivities continue for three days.

Kerala Declares Holiday for Pongal

In view of the Pongal celebrations, the Kerala government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, ensuring that schools, government offices, and other institutions remain closed on the occasion of Makara Pongal. However, the holiday is limited to select regions. The six districts where the holiday will be observed on January 14 are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad.

Extended Pongal Holidays in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has announced an extended break for Pongal, granting a five-day holiday for all schools, colleges, and government offices. Educational institutions in the state will remain closed until Sunday, January 19, and will reopen on Monday, January 20, 2025.

The holiday schedule includes Pongal on January 14, followed by Thiruvalluvar Day on January 15 and Uzhavar Thirunal on January 16. Initially, January 17 was not part of the holiday list. However, following public requests and concerns raised by students and government employees who travel to their native places for the festival, the state government declared January 17 as an additional holiday.

In an official statement issued on January 4, the Tamil Nadu government noted that the extended holiday would help ease travel and allow families to participate fully in the festival celebrations.

Festival Brings Regional Holidays

With Pongal and Sankranti being celebrated across multiple states, governments have announced holidays to support cultural traditions and public convenience. The festival period offers families an opportunity to come together, marking an important time of gratitude, tradition, and community across southern India.

Also read: Telangana Schools Sankranti Holidays 2026: Schools Closed from January 10 to 16