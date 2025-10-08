October Stock Market Holidays in India

National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced their official 2025 trading holiday calendars, specifying the dates on which the stock markets will be closed. The stock markets will close three times in October 2025, with a special Muhurat trading session on Diwali.

Stock Market Holidays in October 2025

The stock markets will be closed on the dates mentioned below in October 2025:

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra

October 21: Diwali and Laxmi Puja

October 22: Balipratipada

Muhurat Trading Session on Diwali

On Diwali, a special Muhurat trading session will be organized on October 21, 2025, between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm. The symbolic one-hour trading session symbolizes the onset of the new Samvat year in the Hindu calendar. Trading will be conducted across segments during this session, including equity, commodity derivatives, and currency derivatives.

Performance of Muhurat Trading Sessions

Historically, Muhurat trading sessions have given positive returns, with relatively low participation. During the last 16 years, benchmark indices have closed in the green on 13 occasions, which indicates the positive trend the event is known for.

Other Stock Market Holidays during 2025

Apart from the October holidays, the stock markets are also closed on the following dates:

November 5: Guru Nanak Dev's Prakash Gurpurb

December 25: Christmas

Conclusion

It is important for traders and investors to know about the stock market holidays and schedule their trade accordingly. The Muhurat trading session on Diwali is an important occasion that provides an opportunity to trade in the markets and wish for a successful upcoming year.

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