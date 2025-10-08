Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Asked To Pay 60 Crore Deposit by Bombay High Court

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has been denied permission by the Bombay High Court to travel overseas as she faces a serious fraud investigation involving Rs.60 crore. Shilpa, along with her husband and businessman Raj Kundra, had sought approval to attend a YouTube event in Colombo later this month. The court, however, refused the request and said that before any such travel can be considered, they must first deposit 60 crore connected to the case.

The decision comes while a Look Out Circular issued by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) remains active against the couple. This notice prevents them from leaving India while the probe continues. The High Court also refused to stay the circular despite their plea to lift the travel restriction.

Shilpa was recently questioned by the EOW for about four and a half hours. She was asked to provide her statement and submit documents as part of the ongoing investigation. The case stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleges he invested ₹60.48 crore in a company linked to the couple, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., for business expansion.

According to him, the money was later diverted for personal use. He also claims Shilpa gave a personal guarantee when the investment was made.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 14, when the court will review the matter again. Until then, both Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra remain unable to leave India and must continue cooperating with the authorities. The situation has created a major legal hurdle for the couple and disrupted their professional plans, including international events and appearances.