Six Killed In Deadly Blast At Firecracker Unit in Konaseema, Toll Likely To Rise

At least six people were killed in a powerful blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Rayavaram, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, on Wednesday (October 8). The death toll is likely to rise.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred at Sri Ganapathi Grand Fireworks, where around 10 workers were present on Wednesday morning. The impact of the blast was so intense that several bodies were flung out of the unit.

Fire and rescue teams rushed to the scene and launched an operation to move the injured to nearby hospitals. The factory was completely gutted in the explosion.

Authorities are yet to confirm the ownership details of the unit and whether it possessed the necessary licenses to operate. Locals reported that temperatures in the surrounding area spiked sharply following the blast.

Sources revealed that raw materials used in the unit were procured from Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu and other regions.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the tragedy. Calling the incident “extremely tragic,” he urged the state government to provide immediate financial assistance to the victims’ families and ensure the best medical care for those injured and undergoing treatment.