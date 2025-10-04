October 6 Bank Holiday or not?

Bank customers tend to schedule transactions keeping bank holidays in mind, and hence it is essential to identify which days banks are shut. For Monday, October 6, 2025, banks in India will be open on a regular basis, as there are no national or regional festivals, government holidays, or special observances planned for this date.

Accordingly, customers can carry out all banking operations, such as deposits, withdrawals, online payments, and visit to the branch, without any hindrance.

October 2025 Bank Holiday Overview

Though October 6 is a typical working day for banks, there are various bank holidays throughout India in October 2025 as a result of national holidays, festivals, and state observances. Here is the list of primary bank holidays in October 2025:

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Dussehra / Vijayadashami (Certain states)

October 17, 2025 (Friday) – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti (Certain states)

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali / Deepavali (Major states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka)

October 21, 2025 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja / Annakut (Some states)

October 22, 2025 (Wednesday) – Bhai Dooj (Some states)

Note: Bank holidays can vary across different states and individual bank branches, particularly for festivals like Diwali, Dussehra, and regional celebrations. Always advise checking with the local branch or official bank announcements.

Key Points On October 6, 2025

No Bank Holiday: Banks will operate normally on Monday, October 6, 2025.

All Services Available: Customers can access branches or use online services without disruption.

Planning Ahead: October 6 is a working day, but the subsequent week consists of bank holidays for Diwali, so it makes sense to plan ahead with transactions.

Conclusion

For those inquiring whether October 6, 2025 is a bank holiday, the response is straightforward: banks will be open across the country, with regular functioning. Nevertheless, customers should be attentive about scheduled October 2025 bank holidays, especially those related to Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj, to prevent last-minute hassle.

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