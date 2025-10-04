Cyclone Shakti Impact: Which States Will See Impact and Rough Seas

Cyclone Shakti has formed over the Arabian Sea and is drawing close attention from the India Meteorological Department as it intensifies. While a direct landfall on the Indian mainland is not predicted at this stage, the system is strong enough to influence weather along the west coast and create hazardous sea conditions. Coastal states are already on alert as the storm moves northward over warm waters.

According to early forecasts, the first areas to feel the impact are the coastal districts of Kerala and Karnataka. These regions can expect very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and winds that may gust up to 60 kilometres per hour over the next two days. Fishermen in these states have been advised to avoid going out to sea and small boats have been asked to return to shore.

Further north, Goa and coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Konkan areas, are likely to experience rough seas, strong winds and intermittent heavy showers. The weather department has warned of high waves and possible localised flooding in low lying areas. Ports have been asked to take precautionary steps and to keep marine traffic under close watch.

Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch regions may also see peripheral effects as the cyclone tracks further north. Rainfall here is expected to be moderate to heavy, with strong winds over coastal waters making conditions risky for fishing and small craft operations. Inland areas may see cloudy skies and occasional showers but are unlikely to face severe storm impact if the cyclone remains offshore.

While the cyclone is not forecast to move deep inland, its influence on the late monsoon is significant. Meteorologists say the system may delay the complete withdrawal of the monsoon and keep humidity and rainfall higher than usual for early October. Travellers using coastal routes and sea transport are advised to check weather updates before planning journeys.

Authorities in the affected states have begun precautionary work such as clearing drains, inspecting power lines and preparing disaster response teams in case of flooding or uprooted trees. Residents have been urged to avoid beaches, stay indoors during heavy rain and follow local safety advisories.

Cyclone Shakti is a reminder that even when a storm does not strike land directly, its outer bands can disrupt life along the coast. Staying informed through official bulletins and avoiding unnecessary travel near the sea will help reduce risk until the system weakens or moves away.