IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Provisional Key to Be Released Soon at mha.gov.in

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the IB Security Assistant Tier-1 Exam 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Tier-1 examination can check and download the answer key from the official Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website — mha.gov.in.

The IB Security Assistant Tier-1 exam was held in offline mode on September 29 and 30, 2025. Once released, the provisional answer key will be available in PDF format, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses.

How to Download IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the answer key: