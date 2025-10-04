IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Provisional Key to Be Released Soon at mha.gov.in

Oct 04, 2025, 11:07 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the IB Security Assistant Tier-1 Exam 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the Tier-1 examination can check and download the answer key from the official Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) website — mha.gov.in.

The IB Security Assistant Tier-1 exam was held in offline mode on September 29 and 30, 2025. Once released, the provisional answer key will be available in PDF format, allowing candidates to cross-check their responses.

How to Download IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to access the answer key:

  • Visit the official website – mha.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link “IB Security Assistant/Executive Answer Key 2025.”
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth in the login window.
  • The answer key will appear on your screen.
  • Download the PDF and take a printout for reference.
  • The provisional key will help candidates estimate their scores before the official result is declared.

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