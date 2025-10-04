October 6 Stock Market Holiday or not?

The Indian stock market will function normally on October 6, 2025, as it is not a holiday. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be open for trading, and investors can purchase and sell securities without any interruption.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Following are the major holidays when the stock market will remain closed:

October 2, 2025: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra (Thursday)

October 21, 2025: Diwali Laxmi Pujan (Tuesday) - Muhurat Trading session will be conducted between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm

October 22, 2025: Diwali-Balipratipada (Wednesday)

November 5, 2025: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti (Wednesday)

December 25, 2025: Christmas (Thursday)

NSE Holiday Calendar 2025The NSE has published a complete holiday calendar for 2025 that contains 14 weekday holidays and 4 weekend holidays. Investors may plan their investments and trades based on the holiday schedule to prevent any sudden disruptions.

Trading Sessions and Timings

Indian stock markets are open on weekdays from Monday to Friday and have the following trading sessions:

Pre-Open Session: 9:00 am to 9:15 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am to 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:30 pm to 3:40 pm

Investors must be aware of the stock market holidays and schedule their trades in advance to get the best returns.

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