Telugu Student Chandrasekhar Killed in USA's Dallas by Black Shooter

A tragic incident has shaken Telangana after a student from the state was shot dead in Dallas, United States, on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Pole Chandrashekhar, a dental graduate who had recently moved to the US for higher studies.

According to information shared by local sources, Chandrashekhar was working at a gas filling station in Dallas when an unidentified assailant reportedly opened fire. The attack was sudden and left him with fatal injuries, and he died on the spot before help could arrive.The culprit was a black man as identified by the local people, and more details are further awaited.

News of his death has left his family in deep shock and grief. Local MLA Sudhir Reddy and former minister T. Harish Rao visited the bereaved family to offer their condolences and support. Both leaders urged the state and central governments to act quickly and help bring Chandrashekhar’s body back to Hyderabad so the family can perform the last rites.

Former minister Harish Rao also expressed his sorrow on social media, describing the loss as heartbreaking. He appealed to the Telangana government to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in the US to ensure the repatriation process is completed without delay.

So far, the Indian embassy in the US has not issued an official statement on the incident. Families of students and community members in Telangana are calling for immediate action to support Chandrashekhar’s loved ones during this difficult time.

The shooting has once again raised concerns about the safety of Indian students and workers in the US, especially those who take up part-time jobs while studying. Chandrashekhar, who completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in India, had travelled to the United States in pursuit of higher education and better career opportunities.

As the family waits for updates, officials and community leaders in Telangana continue to press for swift arrangements to bring the body home and provide all possible assistance to the grieving family.