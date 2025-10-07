October 2025 Stock Market Holidays: BSE and NSE Trading Schedule

Investors and traders may like to be aware that the Indian stock market will witness a couple of significant holidays in October 2025. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed on particular days, with a total of 11 non-working days, inclusive of weekends. Separately, there will be a special Muhurat Trading session during Diwali, providing traders with a special chance to engage in ceremonial trading for the new Hindu calendar year.

October 2025 Stock Market Holidays

The markets will close on the following dates according to the holiday calendar published by NSE and BSE:

October 2, 2025 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 21, 2025 – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

October 22, 2025 – Diwali Balipratipada

Trading in equity, commodity derivatives, and currency derivatives these days will also be suspended.

Stock Market Holidays in the Future Later in 2025

Apart from October, some of the other important holidays of the stock market are:

November 5 – Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji

December 25 – Christmas

Muhurat Trading Session 2025

The long-awaited Diwali Muhurat Trading session will take place on October 21, 2025, between 1:45 PM and 2:45 PM, having a deadline for trade modifications at 2:55 PM. All trades carried out during this session will be settled completely as per regular market conventions.

Muhurat Trading is an age-old one-hour session conducted every year on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new Hindu Samvat year. This year heralds the arrival of Samvat 2082. Contrary to the past years when the session used to be conducted during the evening hours, the 2025 session will be conducted during the afternoon hours and will cover equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures & options, and securities lending & borrowing (SLB).

Historically, Muhurat Trading has yielded good returns, even with the reduced volume of trades. In the last 16 years, benchmark indices have closed in the green on 13 occasions during the session. In 2024, for example, the BSE Sensex gained 335 points (0.42%) to 79,724, and the Nifty 50 added 99 points (0.41%) to close at 24,304 during Muhurat Trading.

With the stock market holidays and the Muhurat Trading special session, investors can strategically organize their investment transactions and activities effectively, such that they reap festive market trends without suffering closure days.

Also read: Karwa Chauth 2025: Muhurat, Fasting Time, and Rituals