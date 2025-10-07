Karnataka Schools Get Extended Dasara Holidays Till October 18?

The Karnataka government has extended the Dasara school holidays for all government and aided institutions until October 18, 2025. This decision has been taken to allow teachers and school staff to focus on the ongoing Social and Educational Survey across the state.

Schools were originally expected to reopen after the festival break, but with the survey work still in progress, the government felt that continuing classes would interfere with the data collection process. Teachers who are already handling midterm exam duties will not be assigned to the survey to avoid additional workload.

In some regions, school timings are expected to be adjusted to ensure teachers can contribute to the survey while also attending to academic responsibilities. For instance, certain Bengaluru schools may hold classes only in the morning so teachers can dedicate the rest of the day to survey tasks.

The Social and Educational Survey aims to gather detailed data on demographics, education, social welfare and living conditions across Karnataka. The state believes that extending the holidays will help complete this large-scale exercise efficiently and without putting excessive pressure on educators.

Authorities will now have to plan ways to make up for the lost teaching time once classes resume. Adjustments in schedules and a focused approach will be needed to ensure students do not fall behind in their syllabus after the extended break.