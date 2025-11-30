Nagpur Schools Uncertain About Govt Holiday Due to Unsigned Order

Schools in Nagpur are in a state of dilemma after the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on December 2 for the areas going to municipal council and nagar panchayat elections. The notification, though published in the official gazette, is without an official signature. This has prompted school authorities to raise questions over its validity.

The reason for many institutions' uncertainty about implementing the holiday is that no signed document has been issued to this effect. This has therefore divided opinion among teaching and non-teaching staff and has sparked debates on whether such a notification can be legally binding or not.

According to the gazette notification, the holiday will apply to government and semi-government offices, public sector banks, Central government departments, and institutions within the municipal council or nagar panchayat limits. It also extends the benefit to those personnel who are posted outside their constituencies on official duty and who are eligible to vote.

Still, schools are reluctant to implement the declaration on the grounds that staff require a properly signed directive to comply. The employees in schools entrusted with election duties are also not sure about their schedules, adding to the confusion.

Teachers and other support staff have been demanding that the government and district administration issue a clear, signed order in this regard to avoid confusion and ensure smooth polling arrangements.

Also read: Bank Holidays from December 1 to 7: Full State-Wise List