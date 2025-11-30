Bank Holidays from December 1 to 7: Full State-Wise List

Banks in some states of India will remain closed on specific days during the first week of December. As per the bank holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India, here is the list of closures:

December 1st (Monday): State Inauguration Day in Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) & Kohima (Nagaland), Banks will be closed.

December 3 (Wednesday): Feast of St. Francis Xavier in Panaji (Goa) Banks will be closed.

December 7 (Sunday): Weekly holiday, all banks will be closed.

Banks will be open on Saturday, 6 December, as it falls on the first Saturday of the month. The RBI declares holidays depending on the national, regional and religious occasions, which leads to holidays varying from state to state.

Customers can still access online banking for financial transactions, which is available 24*7. It includes services such as NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and UPI transactions, thus allowing seamless access to banking. It is worth noting that bank holidays are declared by the RBI to commemorate significant national, cultural, and religious events. The RBI tries to encourage banking services and financial inclusion with due respect to regional festivals and traditions.

Also read: December 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks to Close for 18 Days Nationwide — Check State-Wise Schedule