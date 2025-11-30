December 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks to Close for 18 Days Nationwide — Check State-Wise Schedule

As December approaches, banks across India are set to remain closed on several days due to national festivals, regional observances, and regular weekend holidays. With the year wrapping up, customers are advised to plan their financial tasks in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, bank branches will stay shut for 18 days in December 2025, including four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and multiple state-specific holidays. Digital banking services—such as UPI, net banking, and ATMs—will remain operational throughout the month.

State-Wise List of Bank Holidays in December 2025

December 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland

December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier

Goa

December 7 – Sunday

December 12 – Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma

Meghalaya

December 13 – Second Saturday

December 14 – Sunday

December 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham

Meghalaya

December 19 – Goa Liberation Day

Goa

December 20 – Losoong/Namsoong

Sikkim, Goa

December 21 – Sunday

December 22 – Losoong/Namsoong

Sikkim

December 24 – Christmas Eve

Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya

December 25 – Christmas

All states and UTs

December 26 – Christmas Celebrations

Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya

December 27 – Fourth Saturday

December 28 – Sunday

December 30 – Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah

Meghalaya

December 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa

Mizoram, Manipur

How RBI Categorises Bank Holidays

The RBI publishes the annual list of bank holidays under three primary classifications:

Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays

RTGS Holidays

Banks’ Closing of Accounts

Holiday schedules vary across states as they depend on regional festivals, cultural events, and local commemorations.

As December is packed with important observances, customers are encouraged to check the specific dates applicable to their state and plan branch visits accordingly. Digital banking channels will continue to offer uninterrupted services round the clock.