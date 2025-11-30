December 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks to Close for 18 Days Nationwide — Check State-Wise Schedule
As December approaches, banks across India are set to remain closed on several days due to national festivals, regional observances, and regular weekend holidays. With the year wrapping up, customers are advised to plan their financial tasks in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, bank branches will stay shut for 18 days in December 2025, including four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and multiple state-specific holidays. Digital banking services—such as UPI, net banking, and ATMs—will remain operational throughout the month.
State-Wise List of Bank Holidays in December 2025
December 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day
Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland
December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier
Goa
December 7 – Sunday
December 12 – Death Anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma
Meghalaya
December 13 – Second Saturday
December 14 – Sunday
December 18 – Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham
Meghalaya
December 19 – Goa Liberation Day
Goa
December 20 – Losoong/Namsoong
Sikkim, Goa
December 21 – Sunday
December 22 – Losoong/Namsoong
Sikkim
December 24 – Christmas Eve
Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya
December 25 – Christmas
All states and UTs
December 26 – Christmas Celebrations
Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya
December 27 – Fourth Saturday
December 28 – Sunday
December 30 – Death Anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah
Meghalaya
December 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa
Mizoram, Manipur
How RBI Categorises Bank Holidays
The RBI publishes the annual list of bank holidays under three primary classifications:
Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays
RTGS Holidays
Banks’ Closing of Accounts
Holiday schedules vary across states as they depend on regional festivals, cultural events, and local commemorations.
As December is packed with important observances, customers are encouraged to check the specific dates applicable to their state and plan branch visits accordingly. Digital banking channels will continue to offer uninterrupted services round the clock.