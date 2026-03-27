Is March 28 2026 a Bank Holiday in India?

As the weekend approaches, many customers are wondering whether banks will remain open on March 28, 2026 (Saturday). The answer is clear—banks across India will be closed on this day.

March 28 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, and as per the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, all public and private sector banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Why Are Banks Closed on Fourth Saturdays?

In India, bank holidays follow a structured system. While banks operate on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if applicable), they remain closed on:

Second Saturday

Fourth Saturday

All Sundays

This rule applies nationwide, although additional holidays may vary depending on state-specific festivals.

What Services Will Be Available?

Even though physical bank branches will not function on March 28, customers can continue to access essential banking services through digital platforms. Online banking, mobile apps, ATMs, and UPI transactions will remain fully operational.

This ensures that fund transfers, bill payments, and other routine activities can still be carried out without visiting a branch.

Plan Your Banking Activities

Customers are advised to plan their branch visits accordingly, especially if they have tasks that require in-person assistance such as cheque clearance, document submission, or cash-related services.

With March 28 being a holiday and followed by Sunday, banks will reopen on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Conclusion

March 28, 2026, is a bank holiday across India due to the fourth Saturday rule. While branch services will not be available, digital banking continues to offer uninterrupted access. Planning ahead can help avoid any inconvenience during the weekend.