Stock Market Holidays 2025: March NSE and BSE Holidays list!

The month of March 2025 has several holidays, festivals, and occasions that are scheduled to have a bearing on Indian stock market trading activities. Traders and investors must remain knowledgeable about the schedule of trade, as March promises up to eight listed public holidays.

Trading Holidays in March 2025

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced two trading holidays during weekdays in March 2025:

March 14: Holi

March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitr

During these dates, NSE and BSE's Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment will remain closed from trading activity.

Stock Market Trading Schedule

Below is the schedule of trading for the equities segment:

Pre-open session: 9:00 a.m. to 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing Session: 3:40 p.m.

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

Key Dates in 2025

These are the key dates to remember:

Total holidays in 2025: 14

First holiday in 2025: February 26 (Mahashivratri)

Holidays in April: 3

Holidays in May: 1

Holidays in August: 2

Holidays in October: 3

Trading holidays in November: 1

Trading holidays in December: 1

Other Important Information

The Exchange may close the market on days other than the above scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays.

The Exchange may also extend, advance or curtail trading hours when it considers appropriate and necessary.

Muhurat Trading will be conducted on October 21, on the occasion of the Diwali festival.

