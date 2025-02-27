Ayushmann Khurrana on 10 years of ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’: Couldn’t have asked for better way to enter films

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his film “Dum Laga Ke Haisha.”

Reflecting on the journey, he posted a video from the film and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to kickstart his career in such a special way. In his post, he mentioned that he could not have asked for a better way to enter films. The 'Bala' actor also shared his regret over missing the screening.

Tagging his co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who played the role of Sandhya in the movie, Ayushmann wrote, “Take me back to DLKH days.. Thank you for Prem’s transformation. Sandhya will always be the shining star! @bhumipednekar Missed the screening. Sigh. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to enter the films. My dearest @ayushmannk Thank you for being the best co actor/ friend. You are so so special as Prem. Could not have done it without you.”

Khurrana also reposted the YRF video celebrating the milestone. The post was captioned, “They fought, they fell, and they found love in the most unexpected way10 years later, the magic still remains! #10YearsOfDumLagaKeHaisha.” The actor also posted a heartfelt letter he wrote to himself, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and truly appreciating the present moment. For the caption, Ayushmann wrote, "A decade later, I write back to the one who dared to dream. #10YearsOfDLKH."

Bhumi also took to her Instagram stories to mark the 10 years since her debut film. Sharing a video from the film, the actress wrote, “#10yeartsoDumLageKeHaisha 10 years ago, I watched Dum Lage Ke Haisha for the 1st time. Full of nerves, an emotional mess cause, I could not believe I was in a film. I was there watching my childhood dream come alive.

She continued, “And 10 years later, I watched it all over again in a theatre with people I love and those that love the film and my heart was in so full. That little girl that dreamt of being a leading lady in Hindi films with no way of knowing how had done it.”

Written and directed by Sharat Katariya, “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” starred Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem Prakash Tiwari, a man who dreams of marrying a beautiful bride but ends up marrying Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar), a girl chosen by his parents.

Also featuring Sanjay Mishra and Seema Pahwa, the film was released on 27 February 2015.

