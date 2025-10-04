Maharashtra Heavy Rains: Cyclone Shakti Turns Severe, Alerts Issued!

Maharashtra is on high alert as Cyclone Shakti intensifies over the Arabian Sea and influences the state’s weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain, gusty winds and rough sea conditions from October 4 to October 7 across several districts including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Inland regions such as Marathwada and East Vidarbha are also expected to experience intense rainfall.

Coastal areas have been advised to brace for rough to very rough sea conditions, particularly between October 3 and 5, with wind speeds predicted to reach 45 to 55 kilometres per hour and gusts up to 65 kilometres per hour. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea, and small craft operations are being suspended in many coastal zones.

District administrations in Maharashtra have been instructed to activate disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for vulnerable coastal and low-lying areas, issue timely public advisories and coordinate relief teams. The state government has also asked local authorities to stay prepared for waterlogging, road blockages and damage to power lines.

In major cities like Mumbai and Pune, residents should expect intermittent heavy spells of rain, flooding in low-lying areas and disruption to transport and daily life. Public advisories urge people to limit travel, avoid unnecessary movement during storms, stay away from sea fronts and follow updates from weather and civic authorities.

Cyclone Shakti is also likely to delay the normal withdrawal of the monsoon in the region, keeping rainfall and humidity higher than usual for early October.