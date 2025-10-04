IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025: Answer Key Release Date, Exam Analysis, Result Updates

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is likely to release the provisional answer key for the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 exam on October 18, a week after the conclusion of the exam on October 11. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website – ibps.in.

How to Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Answer Key 2025

Visit the official website – ibps.in

Click on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Answer Key PDF link

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download and save the PDF

Take a printout for future reference

How to Raise Objections

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key will be able to raise objections through the official portal. Steps include:

Visit ibps.in

Click on the IBPS Clerk Prelims Answer Key Objection Window link

Login using registration number and date of birth

Select the question(s) you wish to challenge

Upload your answer explanation and supporting documents in PDF format

Submit and save a copy of the objection form

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 Exam Analysis

The IBPS Clerk Prelims exam was held on October 4 across multiple shifts. As per candidates’ feedback:

Numerical Ability – Moderate

Reasoning Ability – Moderate

English Language – Easy

The next prelims exam dates are October 5 and 11.

Checking Marks via Unofficial Answer Keys

Several private portals have released the unofficial IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 answer keys. Candidates can download these PDFs to estimate their scores by comparing their responses. However, the official answer key from IBPS should be considered final.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025

The result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims 2025 is expected to be declared in the first or second week of November, just ahead of the Mains exam scheduled for November 29.

For more updates, candidates should regularly visit the official IBPS website – ibps.in.