Darjeeling Rains Claim 17 Lives: Dudia Bridge Collapse Caught on Camera

At least 17 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district, as the region reels under unprecedented rainfall.

Torrential downpours triggered landslides and severely disrupted road connectivity to the neighbouring Himalayan state of Sikkim, leaving many areas isolated.

Rain began lashing Darjeeling late on Saturday, October 4, and continued relentlessly through Sunday morning, October 5.

The incessant rainfall placed immense pressure on infrastructure, culminating in the collapse of a section of the iron bridge connecting Mirik and Dudia. This has cut off the crucial road link between Siliguri and Mirik, leaving several towns and villages stranded. Disturbing visuals of the bridge collapse have gone viral on social media, highlighting the scale of destruction caused by the downpour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express condolences to the families of the deceased. “Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” he wrote. The Prime Minister also assured that the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored. “We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected,” he added.

The torrential rains have also caused significant damage to Rohini Road, a major tourist artery in Darjeeling.

The overflowing Teesta River submerged parts of Teesta Bazaar and 29 Mile Balukhola, forcing the closure of National Highway 10. Reports suggest that several tourists from Kolkata and other parts of Bengal, who typically visit Darjeeling post-Durga Puja, may be stranded due to the heavy downpour.

In response, the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration has decided to shut several popular tourist spots in Darjeeling, including Tiger Hill and the Rock Garden. Toy train services have also been suspended until further notice to ensure public safety.

Beyond Darjeeling, other parts of North Bengal, including Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, and Cooch Behar, have been severely affected by rains and subsequent waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued two red alerts for Sikkim, predicting moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. Authorities have warned of the possibility of flash floods in North Bengal, urging residents and tourists to exercise caution.

Officials have cautioned that the heavy rains are likely to continue until October 7, with the situation remaining volatile in the hilly and low-lying regions. Emergency response teams have been deployed across affected areas to assist stranded residents and travellers, while relief measures are being coordinated to minimise further loss of life and property.