Lawyer Rakesh Kishore’s First Reaction on Shoe Attack at CJI BR Gavai

Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, told the media that he had no regrets about his act.

Explaining his reasons, the 71-year-old lawyer said he was deeply hurt by the CJI’s remarks while dismissing a plea seeking restoration of a beheaded 7-ft idol of Lord Vishnu in the Javari Temple at Khajuraho.

While rejecting the plea, CJI Gavai had remarked, “Go and ask the deity itself to do something now. You say you are a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu, so go and pray. It’s an archaeological site, and ASI needs to give permission.”

As Kishore was being escorted out after the incident, he shouted, “Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenga Hindustan” (India will not tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma). He said he felt the Chief Justice had mocked the petition.

Listing previous judgments that hurt his sentiments, Kishore cited the Haldwani railway encroachment, Nupur Sharma, Jallikattu, and Dahi Handi cases. He said, “If the Supreme Court doesn’t wish to grant relief, it should at least not mock such matters.”

Calling the Vishnu idol case dismissal an “injustice,” he added, “I oppose violence, but the court should reflect on why someone like me reacted this way.”

Kishore insisted he was not under any influence, saying, “God made me do it. It was my reaction to the CJI’s words. I’m not afraid and have no regrets.”

He also criticised the CJI over rulings on bulldozer actions, urging that the Chief Justice must uphold the dignity of his constitutional post.

Condemning his suspension by the Bar Council, Kishore claimed due procedure under Section 35 of the Advocates Act was not followed.

Responding to criticism that he targeted a Dalit judge, he said, “He is first a Sanatani who later converted to Buddhism; this is politics.”

Kishore maintained he was ready to go to jail but would not apologise, asserting, “If God wants me to go to jail or be hanged, it is His will.”