July 26 Bank Holiday in India; Here is why!

Mark your calendars! Tomorrow, July 26, 2025, is a bank holiday across India due to the fourth Saturday of the month. As per the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, all public and private sector banks will be closed nationwide, affecting regular customer-facing operations.

What's Closed?

Physical Bank Branches: All banks, including public sector banks like SBI and private sector banks like HDFC and ICICI, will be closed for in-person transactions, cash deposits, and withdrawals.

Stock Markets: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will also be closed.

What's Still Open?

Digital Banking Services: You can still access your accounts and conduct transactions through:

Internet Banking: Perform fund transfers, pay bills, and manage accounts online.

Mobile Banking Apps: Manage accounts, transfer funds, and make bill payments using mobile apps.

UPI Transactions: Pay bills, send money, and conduct transactions through UPI-enabled apps.

ATM Services: Withdraw money and check account balances.

Public Transport: Public transport services will operate on a weekend schedule, with possible reduced frequency.

Emergency Services: Hospitals, police, fire departments, and emergency utilities will function as usual.

Upcoming Holidays

July 27 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - Banks will remain closed as part of the routine weekend schedule.

July 28 (Monday): Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim - Banks in Sikkim will be closed to honor this local festival.

