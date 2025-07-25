MP Board Supplementary Result 2025 for Class 10, 12; When and where to check?

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has introduced a groundbreaking change in its examination system by replacing the traditional supplementary exam format with the innovative "Second Chance Examination" starting from 2025. This bold move aims to provide students with an opportunity to improve their academic performance and showcase their true potential.

Key Features of the Second Chance Examination

Eligibility: Students who failed in the main exams or were absent in one or more subjects can appear for the Second Chance Examination. Additionally, students who passed a subject but wish to improve their marks can also take this exam.

Exam Schedule: The Second Chance Examination for Class 10 students was conducted from June 17 to June 26, 2025, while Class 12 students took the exam from June 17 to July 5, 2025.

Result Calculation: In cases where a student appeared for both the main and Second Chance exams, the better of the two scores will be considered final.

Practical Components: Students can reappear only for the portion they failed, either the practical or internal assessment, in subjects with practical components.

Awaiting the Results

Although there is no official confirmation on the declaration date of the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Second Chance exam results, students can keep an eye on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in - for updates. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scores and download their marksheets from these websites.

Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 76.22%, while Class 12 recorded a pass percentage of 74.48%. These figures indicate a commendable performance by the students, and the Second Chance Examination is expected to further enhance these results.

Final Marksheet

After the declaration of the Second Chance exam results, final marksheets for MPBSE 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 will be issued to the students. Students who appeared for the Second Chance Examination did not receive a marksheet for the main exam, but can download a certified digital copy via DigiLocker.

Stay Informed

Students can stay updated about the MP Board Second Chance exam results by visiting the official websites regularly. The MPBSE will announce the results once they are processed, and students can then check their scores and download their marksheets.

