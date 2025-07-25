War 2 Trailer: NTR or Hrithik Roshan, Who is the Villain?

The high-octane, action-packed trailer for War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, has arrived, promising to delight action enthusiasts. YRF spy movies are made a certain way, and even though their conviction faces flak, especially with the way certain action sequences are conceived, the same had worked wonders in films like Pathaan and War.

War 2 also comes with the same grandly staged action sequences, and to some extent, director Ayan Mukherji and his team have managed to overcome the VFX complaints that fans had raised earlier when the film's teaser was released on Jr NTR's birthday.

War 2 Trailer: Who is the Villain in the Movie?

Fans are pondering a single question after viewing the action-packed trailer: who is the true villain in War? At the end of Tiger 3, it was shown that Hrithik Roshan's Kabir was going to get more deadly and villainous to face the deadliest of the lot.

In the trailer of War 2, Hrithik claimed that he would become a shadow and lurk in the dark to blend in with the criminals. There was a lot of dialogue play in the trailer, and NTR, who is known for his excellent diction across languages, mouthed Hindi lines to perfection. Before the trailer's release, War 2 was largely promoted as a conflict between Hrithik, who plays the good guy, and NTR, who plays the bad guy.

Now that the trailer is out, is NTR really the bad guy? It seems like both Kabir and NTR's character are coming from a place of pain, and both are patriotic. "Death before Dishonor," says Kabir, and "Service Before Self," says Jr. NTR, especially this line, may suggest that their characters aren't what they seem.

They couldn't be villains, but their paths could cross due to their duties. This perspective adds an intriguing element to War 2, which is set to release amid high expectations alongside Rajinikanth's Coolie on August 14.