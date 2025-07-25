Delhi: Two juveniles, who stabbed social media influencer, apprehended from Nangloi

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Two juveniles, who were accused of stabbing a social media influencer, were apprehended from Nangloi area of the national capital on Friday. The fatal stabbing incident took place on July 20, where a group of people thrashed the social media influencer.

The police acted on a tip-off and nabbed the juvenile attackers from Nangloi area.

The complainantworks as a helper in a jewellery shop in Punjabi Basti Market, Nangloi and has 10,000 followers on Instagram.

In his statement to the police, he said that when he, along with his friend, was coming from JJ Colony, they were approached by two boys, who sought his help to increase their followers.

However, when the complainant denied, they indulged in a verbal duel, during which the two miscreants stabbed the social media influencer twice in his right hip and fled the scene, the police said in a statement.

Acting on the complaint of the injured, a case under the relevant section of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

When the police team reached the residences of the suspects, they found that they had not returned home after the offence.

The police apprehended one suspect near the railway track, adjacent to the pedestrian bridge in Sultanpuri and identified him as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime and disclosed the location of his associate.

Acting promptly, the team located and apprehended the second suspect from the same vicinity, near the railway track in Sultanpuri.

The suspects told the police that they wanted to become popular on social media.

The suspect was previously involved in an arson case related to car burning, while he was found previously involved in an attempt to murder case.

They were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board-III (JJB-III) Delhi and were subsequently sent to an observation home, and further efforts are underway to recover the knife used in the offence, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

