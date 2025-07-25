Northeast China's Heilongjiang issues red alert for rainstorms

Harbin, July 25 (IANS) Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province activated a red alert for rainstorms on Friday.

According to the Heilongjiang Meteorological Observatory, it is expected that some southern townships of the Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, Heilongjiang, could receive accumulated precipitation of up to 100 mm within the space of just three hours.

At 5:50 a.m. on Friday, the provincial meteorological observatory issued a high-impact weather forecast, predicting short-term heavy rainfall in the provincial capital Harbin's main urban area and in cities such as Zhaodong, Wuchang and Shangzhi, within six hours after the issuing of the forecast.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in some parts of the province, with gusts reaching a maximum force of level 7 to 8.

Local weather authorities advised all relevant departments to implement emergency flood prevention and disaster response measures -- including timely evacuation of personnel from high-risk areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Comprehensive defences against urban waterlogging, river floods and mountain torrents should be reinforced, with intensified inspections and reinforcement of bridges, culverts, roadbeds, embankments and reservoirs.

China has a four-tier weather warning system -- with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Earlier on July 23, China's national observatory had issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Wednesday evening, warning of downpours in some regions across the country.

Earlier on July 24, multiple regions across northern China had activated flood emergency responses as meteorological forecasts predicted heavy rainfall over the coming days.

The Beijing municipal government had upgraded its rainstorm warning to yellow, the third highest, and activated citywide flood-control emergency response measures.

The Haihe River flood control and drought relief headquarters and the river administration in neighbouring Tianjin Municipality simultaneously activated Level IV emergency responses for flood control and prevention at 3 p.m., anticipating moderate to heavy rain in the basin, which raise water levels in main rivers and tributaries.

