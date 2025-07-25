TN HSC Supplementary Result 2025 to Be Declared Today at dge.tn.gov.in

The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu (TNDGE) is all set to release the TN HSC Supplementary Result 2025 today, July 25. Students who appeared for the Class 12 supplementary exams will be able to access their results online through the official websites — dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the results are expected to be declared by afternoon, although the exact time has not yet been confirmed. The Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Exams 2025 were held from June 25 to July 2 for students who were unable to pass one or more subjects in the main examination.

To download the TN 12th Supplementary Marksheet 2025, students must enter their registration number and date of birth on the result portal once the link becomes active.

The supplementary marksheet will include important details such as the candidate’s name, registration number, exam name, session, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

How to Check TN HSE Supplementary Result 2025: