January 31 Holiday or not for Fifth Saturday in India?

Customers across India are searching for clarity on whether banks will remain closed on January 31. Since January 31 falls on a Saturday, confusion often arises about banking operations. However, it is important to note that January 31 is the fifth Saturday of the month, and banks remain open on first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays and designated public holidays. Therefore, January 31, being the fifth Saturday, will be a regular working day for banks across most states.

Are There Any State-Wise Bank Holidays on January 31?

There are no major state-level public holidays announced on January 31. As a result, banks in states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and other regions will remain operational.

All banking services, including branch transactions, cheque clearing, cash deposits, withdrawals, and customer services, are expected to function normally. However, customers are advised to confirm local branch timings, as working hours may vary slightly.

Key Takeaway for Customers

January 31 is NOT a bank holiday

Banks will remain open as it is the fifth Saturday

No special state or national holiday is observed on this date

Customers planning bank visits can proceed without concern, while digital banking services will continue to operate as usual.

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