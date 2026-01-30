Dhurandhar OTT Release: Netflix Faces Backlash for Censored Version

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has finally arrived on OTT, but its digital debut has sparked fresh controversy. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the espionage thriller premiered on Netflix on January 30, nearly two months after its theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Netflix announced the release across its platforms, inviting viewers to watch the film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. While the film’s arrival on OTT was highly anticipated, the excitement quickly turned into frustration for many fans.

Shortly after the film became available for streaming, social media was flooded with complaints alleging censorship. Viewers claimed that dialogues were muted, abusive language was toned down, and certain scenes appeared to be missing. Several fans questioned why an A-rated film would be altered on a streaming platform that caters exclusively to adult audiences.

Adding to the disappointment was the reduced runtime. Dhurandhar was promoted as one of the longest Hindi films in recent times, with a theatrical duration of about 3 hours and 34 minutes. According to viewers, the OTT version runs nearly 10 minutes shorter, leading to speculation that key portions may have been removed.

With no official response yet from the filmmakers or Netflix, fans continue to demand clarity and an uncut version of the film. The situation has once again reignited the debate around censorship on OTT platforms and whether audiences are truly getting the theatrical experience at home.